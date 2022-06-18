Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,000. Tesla makes up approximately 3.7% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $650.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $673.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $608.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $808.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $910.34.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.43.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.