CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Short Interest Down 19.2% in May

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLAQ stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. CleanTech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,015,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,315,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CleanTech Acquisition by 2,010.8% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 422,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 402,162 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in CleanTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on CleanTech Acquisition in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

