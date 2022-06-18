ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Up 29.9% in May

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 31,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $450,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 165,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EMO opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

