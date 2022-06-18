ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

CLIR stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.09.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce Alan Pate bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 98,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

