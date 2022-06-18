CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $210.81

Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.81 ($2.56) and traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.67). CLS shares last traded at GBX 211.50 ($2.57), with a volume of 617,098 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.01) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of £875.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 212.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 210.88.

In related news, insider William Holland acquired 4,072 shares of CLS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £7,981.12 ($9,687.00). Insiders purchased 4,212 shares of company stock worth $828,231 in the last quarter.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

