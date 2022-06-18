CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $210.81

Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.81 ($2.56) and traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.67). CLS shares last traded at GBX 211.50 ($2.57), with a volume of 617,098 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.01) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
The stock has a market cap of £875.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 212.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 210.88.
CLS Company Profile (LON:CLI)
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.
Further Reading
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.