Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) SVP Stephen M. Altland Sells 2,391 Shares

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $53,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CVLY stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $214.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

