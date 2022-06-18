Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Short Interest Update

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.87. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 88.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 550.01%.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,520 shares of company stock valued at $635,798. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

