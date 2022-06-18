Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,759 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 2.0% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.71 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $175.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.