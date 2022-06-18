Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Decreased by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,307 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after acquiring an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,025,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

