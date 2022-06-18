Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $46.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

CMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $631,019.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,168,631.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 7,166.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

