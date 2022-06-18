Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €110.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($114.58) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ML. Barclays set a €150.00 ($156.25) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($177.08) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($177.08) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($157.29) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($177.08) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €157.11 ($163.66).

Shares of EPA:ML opened at €27.82 ($28.97) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($111.41) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($136.30). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €116.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €129.03.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

