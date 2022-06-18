Compound (COMP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $32.88 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. Compound has a market cap of $210.81 million and $32.88 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.49 or 0.00156371 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,148,816 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

