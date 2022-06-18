Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Comstock Metals Ltd. (CVE:CSL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 million and a P/E ratio of -3.50.

About Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL)

Comstock Metals Ltd., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Preview SW gold project covering an area of 853 hectares located in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan.

