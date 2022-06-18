Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,549 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $18,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $416,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,644,000 after buying an additional 422,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $235.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.09. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. Barclays lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.43.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

