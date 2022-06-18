Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,378 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Stryker worth $81,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140,504 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,901,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,364,000 after purchasing an additional 162,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $194.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.08 and a 200 day moving average of $251.71. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $193.66 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

