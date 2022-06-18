Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 16,562 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,078,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $36,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

