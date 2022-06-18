Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 108,330 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 108,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,468,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hershey at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $231,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

HSY opened at $206.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,455. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

