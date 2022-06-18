Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 153,392 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 153,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,918,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of S&P Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 51,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 40.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in S&P Global by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $319.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

