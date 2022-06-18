Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $20.89 Million Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Morningstar worth $20,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $77,278,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In related news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $83,958.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total value of $3,285,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,437,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,393,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,356 shares of company stock valued at $41,721,110. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $228.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.25 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.23.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.