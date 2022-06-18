Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $54.36 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Booking worth $54,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,264,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 139.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,714,000 after acquiring an additional 27,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,346,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,906.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.28, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,164.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,264.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,777.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

