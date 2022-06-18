Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $19,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,332,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,964,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,106,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,603,000 after purchasing an additional 446,205 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in M&T Bank by 7,874.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,233,000 after purchasing an additional 445,137 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.62.

NYSE MTB opened at $162.34 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.