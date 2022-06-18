Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,066 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 1.9% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Linde worth $135,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,422,058,000 after buying an additional 450,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after acquiring an additional 159,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,287,000 after purchasing an additional 115,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $290.68 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.66 and its 200 day moving average is $315.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

