Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 869,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Entergy makes up 1.4% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Entergy worth $101,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,667,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Entergy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Entergy by 8.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,783,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.10%.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $149,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,290 shares of company stock worth $24,337,828 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a $188.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.93.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

