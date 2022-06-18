Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 12,242 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,390,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,242 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial makes up approximately 1.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $116,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $46.63. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

