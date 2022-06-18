Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 6,431 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376,483 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $69,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,466,024,000 after acquiring an additional 204,921 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,351,918,000 after acquiring an additional 182,947 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,103,394,000 after acquiring an additional 299,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,004,160,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $157.83 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $156.10 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.