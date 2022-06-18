Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the May 15th total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Connect Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ CNTB opened at $0.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. Connect Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $29.27.
About Connect Biopharma (Get Rating)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
