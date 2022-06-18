Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $78.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CLR. TD Securities upped their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Continental Resources to $76.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.85.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.75. Continental Resources has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $75.49.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 58.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $577,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Continental Resources by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Continental Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,704,000 after acquiring an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.