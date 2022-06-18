Contrasting TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get TMC the metals alerts:

This table compares TMC the metals and Hudbay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -158.48% -50.62% Hudbay Minerals -7.69% 5.27% 1.79%

This table compares TMC the metals and Hudbay Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$141.30 million N/A N/A Hudbay Minerals $1.50 billion 0.83 -$244.36 million ($0.46) -10.33

TMC the metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudbay Minerals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TMC the metals and Hudbay Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00 Hudbay Minerals 0 0 6 0 3.00

TMC the metals presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 231.86%. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus price target of $13.28, indicating a potential upside of 179.53%. Given TMC the metals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Hudbay Minerals.

Volatility & Risk

TMC the metals has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of TMC the metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats TMC the metals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TMC the metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. TMC the metals company Inc., through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.