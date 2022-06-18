Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Update

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
CMT opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 2.15. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.59 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.75%.
About Core Molding Technologies (Get Rating)
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core Molding Technologies (CMT)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.