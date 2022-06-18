Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Update

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CMT opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 2.15. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.59 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 4.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Core Molding Technologies by 34.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter valued at $230,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

