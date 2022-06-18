Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.8% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $446.69 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $380.30 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $504.25 and its 200-day moving average is $524.02. The company has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

