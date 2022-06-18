Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $569.56.

Shares of COST opened at $446.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $380.30 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.02.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

