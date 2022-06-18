Cowen Cuts Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $103.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.10.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.70. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,666,411. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 109,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,470,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.