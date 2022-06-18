Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.39

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.39 and last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 5935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cowen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $640.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $331.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cowen by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,007,000 after buying an additional 341,470 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 889,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,125,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

