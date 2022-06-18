Cox Capital Mgt LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,260 shares of company stock worth $34,398,073. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $189.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,005. The company has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.94.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

