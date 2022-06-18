Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys 1,278 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. SAP makes up about 1.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in SAP by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,141,000 after acquiring an additional 342,546 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SAP by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,802,000 after acquiring an additional 85,772 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SAP by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,945,000 after acquiring an additional 47,886 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,555,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. TheStreet cut shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($135.42) to €120.00 ($125.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($158.33) to €142.00 ($147.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($108.33) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

NYSE:SAP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.92. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

