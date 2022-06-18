Cox Capital Mgt LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,844,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

MA traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.69. 6,235,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.04 and a 200 day moving average of $353.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

