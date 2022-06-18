Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $446,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 47.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

MA traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.69. 6,235,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.04 and a 200 day moving average of $353.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

