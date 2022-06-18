Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. CDW comprises about 1.8% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 70.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at about $2,912,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 58.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at about $447,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.83.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $156.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a one year low of $154.13 and a one year high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

About CDW (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.