Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $488,000 Stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,435 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 294,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 166,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCRD stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 35,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,629. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $96.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.38%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

