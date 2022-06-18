Cox Capital Mgt LLC Purchases 10,009 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.98. 2,942,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,756. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,675 shares in the company, valued at $720,491.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $4,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,792,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 553,325 shares of company stock valued at $16,049,162. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIX. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

About Six Flags Entertainment (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.