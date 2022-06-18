Cox Capital Mgt LLC Raises Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,569 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,949 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $300,008.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,251.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYBT traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 23.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYBT shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

About Stock Yards Bancorp (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.