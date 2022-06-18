Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €94.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($97.92) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GXI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($119.79) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($101.04) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.90 ($71.77) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($119.79) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($114.58) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Shares of GXI opened at €71.55 ($74.53) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €68.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.42. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €53.45 ($55.68) and a 52 week high of €99.40 ($103.54). The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.37.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.