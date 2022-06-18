Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $8.70 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRCT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.40.

Cricut stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. Cricut has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 42,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $587,096.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,174,319 shares in the company, valued at $196,739,547.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 641,104 shares of company stock valued at $8,150,198. Company insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cricut by 75.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after buying an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cricut by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after buying an additional 226,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cricut by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 128,328 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,625,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cricut by 38.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 36,060 shares during the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

