Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.57. 876,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.29. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. Cryoport’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,982 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,300 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

