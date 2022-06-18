CryptoTycoon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,025.00 (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. CryptoTycoon has a market capitalization of $269,387.89 and approximately $4,025.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00009247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoTycoon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,468.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00119150 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Profile

CryptoTycoon is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 889,165 coins and its circulating supply is 149,982 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

CryptoTycoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTycoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.