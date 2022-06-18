Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $186.58

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $186.58 and last traded at $187.25, with a volume of 10286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $199.16.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.22.

Get Cummins alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.32.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,947.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,145,000 after buying an additional 166,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,374,000 after buying an additional 48,188 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.