CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Birch Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Birch Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 4.6% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,870,096,000 after buying an additional 414,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after buying an additional 408,181 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,805,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.66. 8,393,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,550,641. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average is $101.41. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.