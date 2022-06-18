CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Increased by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.41. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

