Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $12.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. Research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
