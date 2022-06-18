Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $12.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. Research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.