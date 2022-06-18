Cyclub Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $670,718.00 (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Cyclub has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Cyclub has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $670,718.00 worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclub coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.96 or 0.02140886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005359 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00125903 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00098537 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Cyclub Coin Profile

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Cyclub Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclub using one of the exchanges listed above.

